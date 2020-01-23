Closings
Sam Houston St. beats Abilene Christian 82-76 in OT

NCAA Basketball
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Kai Mitchell scored seven of his career-high tying 27 points in overtime and Sam Houston State defeated Abilene Christian 82-76 on Wednesday night.

Mitchell made 8 of 12 from the field, hit all 10 of his foul shots and blocked three shots.

Zach Nutall had 15 points and six rebounds for Sam Houston State (14-6, 7-2 Southland Conference). RJ Smith added 11 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Bryant had 10 points.

Coryon Mason had 19 points for the Wildcats (10-8, 5-2). Damien Daniels added 11 points. Joe Pleasant had seven rebounds.

Mitchell converted a tie-breaking three-point play and Dainan Swoope hit a 3-pointer to give the Bearkats a 76-70 lead with 1:56 to play. Reggie Miller made two free throws to pull ACU within three points about a minute later but Nutall was fouled as he made a layup and hit the and-1 free throw with 34 seconds remaining and, after Miller made a jumper, Mitchell made two foul shots to cap the scoring with 16 seconds to go.

Sam Houston State faces Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at home next Wednesday. Abilene Christian plays Central Arkansas on the road on Saturday.

