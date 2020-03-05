Salnave scores 34 to lift Monmouth past Fairfield 69-45

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)Ray Salnave drilled 5 of 6 3-points and scored a career-high 34 points and Monmouth rolled past Fairfield 69-45 on Wednesday night.

George Papas and Deion Hammond each added 10 points for the Hawks (18-12, 12-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) and Mustapha Traore snared 10 rebounds.

Salnave was 12-of-17 shooting. He scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including making all five of his 3-pointers, to help the Hawks take a 39-31 lead.

Monmouth held Fairfield to 22% shooting, the best defense by the Hawks this year while the Stags had a season-worst 14 points in the second half, making just 2 of 21 shots. Fairfield missed its first seven shots of the second half, running its string to 12-straight misses, and missed its last seven shots of the game.

Landon Taliaferro had 18 points for the Stags (11-19, 7-12), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Taj Benning added six rebounds. Vincent Eze had 10 rebounds.

Fairfield defeated Monmouth 55-53 on Feb. 4. Monmouth finishes out the regular season against Siena at home on Friday. Fairfield finishes out the regular season against Manhattan on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar