Salnave scores 20 to carry Monmouth past Marist 74-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)Ray Salnave had 20 points as Monmouth beat Marist 74-66 on Thursday night.

Salnave hit 10 of 12 from the free throw line.

Deion Hammond had 18 points for Monmouth (9-7, 3-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Marcus McClary added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Tyler Saint-Furcy had 17 points for the Red Foxes (2-13, 1-5). Michael Cubbage added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Braden Bell had 11 points.

Monmouth plays Manhattan on the road on Saturday. Marist takes on Iona at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories