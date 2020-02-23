Salnave leads a balanced Monmouth attack past Quinnipiac

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WEST LONG RANCH, N.J. (AP)Ray Salnave scored 14 points to lead five Monmouth players in double figures and the Hawks beat Quinnipiac 89-78 on Sunday.

Deion Hammond scored 12, and off the bench, Melik Martin and Louie Pillari scored 12 apiece and George Papas scored 10. The Hawks (16-11, 10-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) made 12 of 29 (41.4%) 3-pointers and distributed 21 assists and committed just eight turnovers.

Aaron Falzon scored 24 for Quinnipiac (12-14, 7-9), Rich Kelly scored 20 and Kevin Marfo grabbed 13 rebounds with eight coming on the offensive end.

Quinnipiac led 14-5 4-1/2 minutes in before the Hawks turned it around and use a 21-9 run and led 26-24 on Pillari’s 3 with 9:34 before halftime. Monmouth kept up the offensive pressure and led 50-36 at intermission. Salnave’s jumper with 14:55 left made it 63-43.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC