Sacramento State rides early lead past Southern Utah, 70-55

NCAA Basketball
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Izayah Mariohooho-Le’ afa scored 21 points and dealt five assists as Sacramento State knocked off Southern Utah, 70-55 on Thursday night.

The Hornets built a 12-point halftime advantage while holding the visiting Thunderbirds to just 15 made field goals in 47 attempts (31.9%).

Mariohooho-Le’ afa knocked down five of the Hornets’ seven 3-pointers and Bryce Fowler contributed 17 points for Sacramento State (13-10, 6-8 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Davis scored 16 points.

Andre Adams scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for Southern Utah (14-10, 7-6). Cameron Oluyitan added 11 points.

With six games left until the conference tournament in Boise, Idaho, Southern Utah could have held down a No. 4 tournament seed with a win. Instead the Thunderbirds share the spot with Montana State. The top five seeds in the tournament receive a first-round bye. Sacramento State moves into a tie with Weber State for eighth.

Sacramento State and Southern Utah split two regular season games. Southern Utah routed the Hornets 74-49 in Cedar City, Utah. Sacramento State plays host to Northern Colorado Saturday. Southern Utah plays at Northern Arizona Saturday.

