Sacramento State holds off Idaho State late, win 63-59

NCAA Basketball
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)Bryce Fowler scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Sacramento State held off Idaho State late to earn a 63-59 win on Saturday night.

Malik Porter scored at the basket with 3:58 left to pull Idaho State even at 51-51 and tied it again at 53-53 with two free throws with 3:10 to play. Jared Stutzman hit a 3-pointer with :02 left to pull the Bengals within two, 61-59, but was forced to foul on the in-bounds pass and Bryce Fowler hit to free throws to set the final score.

Ethan Esposito scored 16 points off the bench for the Hornets (12-10, 5-8 Big Sky Conference). Izayah Mauriohooho-Leafa had 11 points and Joshua Patton added another 10 points and seven rebounds.

Porter finished with 31 points to lead Idaho State (6-16, 3-10), but was the lone Bengal to reach double-figure scoring.

Sacramento State returns home to face Southern Utah Thursday. Idaho State travels to Bozeman to face Montana State Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

