Ryan scores 28 to lift Chattanooga past Samford 92-84

NCAA Basketball
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Matt Ryan had a career-high 28 points as Chattanooga got past Samford 92-84 on Wednesday night.

Rod Johnson had 18 points for Chattanooga (14-8, 5-4 Southern Conference). Ramon Vila added 18 points. David Jean-Baptiste had eight assists and seven rebounds.

Josh Sharkey scored a career-high 35 points and had seven assists for the Bulldogs (8-15, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Robert Allen scored a career-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds. Brandon Austin had 15 points.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Chattanooga defeated Samford 105-67 on Jan. 11. Chattanooga plays Western Carolina at home on Saturday. Samford takes on Wofford on the road on Saturday.

