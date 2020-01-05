Ryan, Jean -Baptiste lead Chattanooga past Mercer, 70-61

NCAA Basketball
MACON, Ga. (AP)Matt Ryan and David Jean-Batiste each scored 17 points and Chattanoga held off Mercer 70-61 to earn its first Southern Conference win of the new season on Saturday night.

The Mocs built a 10-point advantage at halftime, 35-25.

Jean-Baptiste hit 3 of 6 from beyond the arc, dished three assists and collected three steals to lead Chattanooga (10-5, 1-1). Ryan was 2 of 7 from distance while Ramon Vila and Stefan Kenic each contributed 10 points.

Djordje Dimitrijevic, who made a 3-point field goal in each of his last 14 straight games, finished with 22 points for the Bears (6-10, 0-3). Maciej Bender added 14 points.

Chattanooga hosts Furman Wednesday. Mercer travels to Western Carolina Saturday.

