Breaking News
Longview police search for missing man in the area
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Ryan buries 7 3s to lead Chattanooga past The Citadel

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Matt Ryan scored 27 points with seven 3-pointers and Ramon Vila scored 20 and Chattanooga thrashed The Citadel 91-68 on Wednesday night.

The Mocs (17-11, 8-7 Southern Conference) built an 20-8 lead over the first 11-1/2 minutes of play and never trailed. They led 40-28 at halftime and scored 51 points in the second half. Chattanooga shot 39 of 72 (54.2%) and distributed 21 assists. Ryan grabbed nine rebounds and Vila collected seven. David Jean-Baptiste scored 16 points with eight rebounds and six assists.

Brady Spence scored 16 off the bench to lead the Bulldogs (6-20, 0-15). Rudy Fitzgibbons III scored 14 and Kaiden Rice was the only starter in double figures with 10. They finished 7-of-30 shooting beyond the 3-point arc.

The Citadel has lost 18 straight conference games dating to last year including a first round game in the SoCon tournament. The Bulldogs’ last win in conference occurred Feb. 23, 2019 at home with an 87-83 win over Samford in overtime.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC