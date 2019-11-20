1  of  2
Live Now
NBC News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings FOX News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings

Roland carries Northeastern past Holy Cross 101-44

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)National scoring leader Jordan Roland poured 28 points in 27 minutes of play and Northeastern set a program record for largest margin of victory in a 101-44 dismantling of Holy Cross on Tuesday night.

Roland made 11 of 13 shots, including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers, for the Huskies (3-2). Jason Strong had a career-high 18 points as Northeastern hit 12 of 16 from the 3-point arc in a 63-point first half. Tyson Walker added a career-tying 15 points. Myles Franklin and Maxime Boursiquot scored 10 apiece – a career best for Franklin.

Drew Lowder had 10 points for the Crusaders (0-4). Kyle Copeland had nine points and four rebounds off the bench.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories