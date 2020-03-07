Roderick, Preston rally Ohio late in win over Miami (OH)

Breaking News
OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Ben Roderick scored 13 points and his layup with 13 seconds left served as the game winner and Ohio beat Miami (OH) 67-65 on Friday.

Ohio collected two offensive rebounds on its final possession which led to Roderick’s layup. Bam Bowman, who led the Redhawks with 17 points, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Bowman made 1 of 2 foul shots with 3:59 left and Miami led 60-50. Jason Preston and Roderick wrapped 3s around one from Miami’s Isaiah Coleman-Lands and the Bobcats (16-15, 8-10 Mid-American Conference) were down 63-56. Preston went on his own 7-0 run with back-to-back layups and a 3 to tie it. Miles Brown gave Ohio the lead with two foul shots before Bowman’s jump shot tied it at 65 with 62 seconds left. Preston scored 24 points and Lunden McDay 16.

Dae Dae Grant scored 13 for the Bobcats and Coleman-Lands 11.

