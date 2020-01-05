Riller scores 31, Charleston tops James Madison 85-69

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Grant Riller poured in a season-high 31 points and Charleston remained unbeaten in Colonial Athletic Association play with an 85-69 victory over James Madison on Saturday.

Riller sank 11 of 19 shots from the floor and added nine rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Cougars (10-6, 4-0). Brevin Galloway added 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. The duo accounted for 61% of Charleston’s offense. The Cougars, who led 47-35 at halftime, shot 53% from the floor, including 56.5% from distance (13 of 23).

Dwight Wilson scored a season-high 23 points for the Dukes (8-7, 1-3) and grabbed 14 rebounds for his eighth straight double-double. Wilson sank 10 of 19 shots, but his teammates hit just 16 of 43 (37%). Matt Lewis scored 15 on 5-of-14 shooting.

James Madison shot 42% overall and made only 12 of 25 free throws.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25