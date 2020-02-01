Riller leads Charlston past Towson, 79-70 in key CAA battle

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TOWSON, Md. (AP)Grant Riller scored 28 points and Charleston knocked Towson out of a three-way tie for second place in the Colonial Athletic Association with a 79-70 win Saturday afternoon.

Charleston, Hofstra and Towson entered play Saturday tied for second place at 7-3, one game behind conference leader William & Mary.

Towson led by as many as 12 points in the first half and still held a double-digit margin with 1:24 left in the first half after Allen Betrand hit a 3-pointer to make it 38-28. Riller scored at the basket and knocked down a 3 with a second left to cut the lead down to five, 38-33 at intermission.

Jaylen McManus hit a 3 and followed with a layup to put Charleston in front, 41-40 three minutes into the second half. Towson pulled even at 48-48 midway through the half, but never retook the lead.

Brevin Galloway added 16 points for the Cougars (14-9, 8-3). McManus added 14 points and Sam Miller 10.

Betrand finished with 18 points to lead the Tigers (13-10, 7-4), with Jason Gibson adding 16 and Brian Fobbs 15.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories