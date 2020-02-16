Closings
Ricks, Mason lead Abilene Christian past Texas A&M-CC 78-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Payten Ricks scored 17 points and Coryon Mason added 14 as Abilene Christian defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 78-64 on Saturday.

Joe Pleasant added 11 points for Abilene Christian (15-10, 10-4 Southland Conference). Abilene Christian remains in third place, behind Stephen F. Austin (13-1) and Nicholls (11-4).

Jordan Hairston had 13 points for the Islanders (10-16, 6-9). Myles Smith had 10 points and six rebounds. Elijah Schmidt also scored 10 points.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Islanders on the season. Abilene Christian defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 68-56 on Jan. 11.

Abilene Christian plays at Houston Baptist on Wednesday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi plays at Lamar on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

