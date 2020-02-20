Breaking News
Ricks leads Abilene Christian past Houston Baptist 82-68

NCAA Basketball
HOUSTON (AP)Payten Ricks had 24 points as Abilene Christian beat Houston Baptist 82-68 on Wednesday night.

Clay Gayman had 11 points for Abilene Christian (16-10, 11-4 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Kolton Kohl added 10 points. Joe Pleasant had 10 points.

Ian DuBose had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies (3-21, 3-12), who have now lost four games in a row. Benjamin Uloko added 16 points. Jalon Gates had 11 points.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. Abilene Christian defeated Houston Baptist 81-67 last Wednesday. Abilene Christian faces Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Saturday. Houston Baptist matches up against Sam Houston State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

