Reeves, Providence beat No. 21 Creighton 73-56

NCAA Basketball
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and 3-pointers, and Providence pulled away from No. 21 Creighton for a 73-56 win Wednesday night.

Providence (13-10, 6-4 Big East) defeated a ranked foe for a second straight game after topping No. 16 Butler on the road Saturday. Alpha Diallo, limited to bench duty against the Bulldogs amid a two-game slump, bounced back with 14 points and six rebounds.

Ty-Shone Alexander led Creighton (17-6, 6-4) with 15 points but was just 5 of 15 from the field. Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson each had 13 points.

Reeves was 6 of 8 from 3-point range, one shy of the career-high seven 3s he hit in the first game of his freshman year. David Duke helped with 12 points and Nate Watson had 11 points.

Creighton led 36-22 at halftime but Providence owned the second half and outscored the Bluejays 41-20 on 49% shooting, including 12 of 20 from deep. The Friars seized control behind an 18-2 run that allowed the home team to grab a 60-52 lead with 6:14 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays came in shooting 47% from the field and 38% from 3-point range. Neither mark was close to being reached as PC held Creighton in check behind a zone defense that limited the Jays to 37% shooting, 22% from deep. Wednesday marked the first time in Big East play this season that Creighton connected on less than 40% of its shots.

Providence: Wednesday marked the Friars’ fifth straight game against a Big East opponent with a spot in the latest AP Top 25. The last time that happened was 2010. The all-time program record is an eye-popping 10 straight games against nationally ranked teams set in 1991.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Welcomes St. John’s to Omaha on Saturday.

Providence: Travels to Cincinnati to face Xavier on Saturday.

