Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Ray, Buie combine for 44, Hofstra rallies past Northeastern

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Jalen Ray and Desure Buie scored 22 points apiece and Ray sank four free throws in the last three seconds as Hofstra squeaked past Northeastern 75-71 on Saturday, claiming first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Eli Pemberton had 12 points for Hofstra (18-7, 9-3), which rallied from 14 points down to earn its fourth consecutive victory. Stafford Trueheart added seven rebounds.

Jordan Roland, the nation’s fifth-leading scorer at 23 points per game, poured in 32 for the Huskies (11-13, 5-7), including a leaping, left-handed 3-pointe r from the left elbow that cut the Hofstra lead to 69-68 with 8,5 seconds on the clock. Jason Strong added 14 points The Huskies have lost four consecutive games.

Hofstra faces second-place College of Charleston at home on Thursday. Northeastern plays UNC Wilmington at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC