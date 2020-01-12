Randolph lifts Florida A&M past Morgan St. 77-68

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)MJ Randolph posted 19 points as Florida A&M got past Morgan State 77-68 on Saturday.

Evins Desir had 14 points for Florida A&M (3-11, 1-2 Mid-Eastern Conference). Brendon Myles added 14 points. DJ Jones had 11 points for the home team.

Stanley Davis had 15 points and six rebounds for the Bears (8-10, 2-1). Troy Baxter Jr. added 10 points and four blocks. Isaiah Burke had 10 points.

Sherwyn Devonish, the Bears’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, scored nine points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Florida A&M matches up against Coppin State at home on Monday. Morgan State faces Bethune-Cookman on the road on Monday.

