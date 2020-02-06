Breaking News
UT system announces medical school coming to Tyler, first-ever in East Texas
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Queta leads Utah State past UNLV 69-54

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN, Utah (AP)Neemias Queta scored 21 points with six rebounds and five assists to lead Utah State past UNLV 69-54 on Wednesday night.

Sam Merrill added 20 points for the Aggies (18-7, 7-5 Mountain West Conference). Justin Bean had 11 rebounds and scored six points.

Bryce Hamilton led the Runnin’ Rebels (11-13, 6-5) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Amauri Hardy added 10 points.

It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Runnin’ Rebels.

Utah State matches up at home against Boise State on Saturday. UNLV hosts Fresno State on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories