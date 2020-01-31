Pulliam scores 32, No. 23 Northwestern women beat Michigan

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP)Lindsey Pulliam scored a season-high 32 points on Thursday night, and No. 23 Northwestern led throughout the fourth quarter in an 81-73 win over Michigan.

Pulliam, a junior, was one short of the career high she set in her freshman year for the Wildcats (18-3, 8-2 Big Ten). Northwestern pulled away to their largest lead with an 11-2 run capped at 75-63 on Pulliam’s pair of free throws with 1:48 left in the game.

The Wolverines (13-7, 4-5) led 47-46 on Amy Dilk’s layup with 2:36 left in the third quarter. the Wildcats then took the lead for good with a 9-0 run and closed the period with a 55-49 lead.

Abi Scheid added 13 points and Abbie Wolf scored 12 for Northwestern.

Naz Hillmon had 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Michigan. Dilk added 15 points.

