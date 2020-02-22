Pulliam nets 28, No. 18 Northwestern women top Badgers 82-66

MADISON, Wisc. (AP)Lindsey Pulliam scored 28 points with six rebounds and five assists and No. 18 Northwestern won its seventh straight game, putting away Wisconsin in the fourth quarter for an 82-66 victory on Saturday.

Veronica Burton added 15 points with five rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (24-3, 14-2 Big Ten Conference), who moved into a tie for first place with No. 7 Maryland with two games left in the regular season. The 24 wins are one shy of the school record by the 1978-79 team that went 25-4 and won the school’s lone Big Ten championship.

Abi Scheid hit three 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds to go with 13 points and Sydney Wood had 12 points and seven rebounds for Northwestern.

Wisconsin opened the fourth quarter with a basket to cut Northwestern’s lead to 58-53 but in the next three minutes the Wildcats scored 16 straight points to break the game open. Pulliam started it with a jumper and later added a 3-pointer. Wood had three baskets inside, Scheid drilled a 3 and Burton’s two free throws at the 6:10 mark made it 74-53. The Badgers missed four shots and had three turnovers in their near four-minute drought.

Abby Laszewski led the Badgers (11-17, 3-14), who have lost six straight, with 14 points and Imani Lewis added 12 with 11 rebounds for her seven career double-double.

