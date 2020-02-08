Closings
Prijovic’s double-double leads Maine over Binghamton 82-75

NCAA Basketball
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP)Nedeljko Prijovic had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Maine to an 82-75 victory over Binghamton on Saturday.

Prijovic sank 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range and he hit three from distance as the Black Bears (7-17, 3-7 America East Conference) opened the second half with a 20-5 run to turn a 35-33 halftime advantage into a 55-38 lead with 13:09 remaining in the game. Andrew Fleming added 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, while Sergio El Darwich pitched in with 22 points, six boards, four assists and three steals.

Maine scored 47 second-half points, a season best for the team, and snapped a four-game skid.

Richard Caldwell Jr. scored a career-high 20 points for the Bearcats (8-15, 2-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Freshman George Tinsley added 16 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Sam Sessoms had 13 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for his third double-double.

Brenton Mills was held scoreless despite coming into the contest as the Bearcats’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 5).

The Black Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats this season. Maine defeated Binghamton 86-63 on Jan. 19.

