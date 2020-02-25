Prairie View beats Mississippi Valley St. 88-69

NCAA Basketball
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP)Gerard Andrus scored 24 points with 15 rebounds and Prairie View A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 88-69 on Monday night to remain atop Southwestern Athletic Conference standings.

Devonte Patters scored 17 points with seven assists for the Panthers (16-11, 12-2), who have won six straight. Chancellor Ellis scored 14 points and Dewayne Cox had 10. Faite Williams made a career-high 10 assists and scored nine points.

Caleb Hunter scored 16 points and Michael Green had 12 for the Delta Devils (2-25, 2-13), who have lost four straight. Torico Simmons had 11 points and Jordan Lyons had 10.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils on the season. Prairie View defeated Mississippi Valley State 102-83 on Jan. 27. Prairie View plays Alabama State at home on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State takes on Jackson State on the road on Saturday.

