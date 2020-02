Since dropping consecutive road games to Alabama and Florida by double-digit margins in mid-January, No. 11 Auburn has gotten itself back together and will take a four-game winning streak to Fayetteville to meet unranked Arkansas on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (19-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) are coming off a 75-66 win over Kentucky that moved them into a tie with the Wildcats for second place in the conference behind LSU.