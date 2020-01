No. 4 San Diego State plays host to Mountain West Conference counterpart Wyoming on Tuesday at Viejas Arena, where a victory would tie the Aztecs' best start in program history.

San Diego State (19-0, 8-0) shut down Nevada's offense in the second half of a 68-55 victory Saturday, pulling the Aztecs one victory shy of the 2010-11 team's record 20-0 start.