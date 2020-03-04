Severe Weather Tools

Pippen carries Kent St. over Bowling Green 83-69

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KENT, Ohio (AP)Danny Pippen had 24 points plus 10 rebounds as Kent State got past Bowling Green 83-69 on Tuesday night.

Antonio Williams added 22 points for the Golden Flashes. Williams also had six assists, three steals and two blocks.

Tervell Beck had 15 points for Kent State (19-11, 9-8 Mid-American Conference). Troy Simons added 10 points and six rebounds.

Justin Turner had 24 points for the Falcons (21-9, 12-5). Trey Diggs added 10 points. Daeqwon Plowden had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the Falcons for the season. Kent State defeated Bowling Green 79-61 on Jan. 3. Kent State finishes out the regular season against Akron on the road on Friday. Bowling Green finishes out the regular season against Buffalo at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

