Pipkins, White lead Providence over Merrimack 93-56

NCAA Basketball
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Luwane Pipkins scored 18 points to lead six Providence players in double figures and the Friars controlled Merrimack in a 93-56 on Tuesday night.

Maliek White added 15 points for Providence (4-1), Nate Watson scored 14, Kalif Young 13, Emmitt Holt 11 and David Duke 10.

Mykel Derring had 11 points for Merrimack and Devin Jensen scored 10.

Providence will seek its fifth straight home win on Saturday when the team hosts Penn. Merrimack takes on Lesley University at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

