Pili’s 26 points, 13 rebounds lead USC women by No. 11 OSU

NCAA Basketball
LOS ANGELES (AP)Alissa Pili scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season, and Southern California beat No. 11 Oregon State 72-66 on Friday night.

Kayla Overbeck halted a 9-0 Oregon Sate run with a basket in the lane for a 65-61 lead and on USC’s next possession, Pili made 1 of 2 free throws for a five-point lead.

Oregon State had three chances at a basket until Pili secured the rebound and was fouled with 51.5 seconds left. She made both free throws to seal it.

Aliyah Jeune added 12 points for USC (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12), which also beat top-10 ranked UCLA earlier this year.

Mikayla Pivec scored 16 points, and Taylor Jones added 12 for Oregon State (19-6, 7-6). Destiny Slocum, averaging 14.6 points per game, also scored 12.

Pivec scored 12 points in the first half and Jones added 10 as Oregon State led 35-32. Pili led the Trojans with 11 points.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

