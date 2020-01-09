Pierre reaches 1,000 career points, UMass beats La Salle

NCAA Basketball
AMHERST, Mass. (AP)Carl Pierre scored 20 points, hitting all five 3-pointers, Tre Mitchell had 19 points and UMass beat La Salle 77-69 on Wednesday night.

Samba Diallo added 12 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals for UMass (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic 10). It was his second straight double-double. Sean East II had 11 points and five assists.

Pierre made his first seven shots from the field and UMass shot 49%, including 9 of 16 from 3-point range. He became the 52nd player in UMass history to reach 1,000 career points.

Isiah Deas led La Salle (10-5, 1-2) with 25 points and nine rebounds. David Beatty scored 14 points.

