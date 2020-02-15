Pickett scores 27 to lift Siena past Rider 73-64

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Jalen Pickett had a season-high 27 points as Siena won its 300th Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference win, defeating Rider 73-64 on Friday night.

The Saints were the third MAAC program to reach 300 wins, joining Iona (393) and Manhattan (309) – who both joined the league eight years prior to Siena.

Elijah Burns had 12 points for Siena (12-10, 8-5). Donald Carey added 11 points. Manny Camper had 10 points.

Frederick Scott had 21 points for the Broncs (14-10, 8-6). Tyere Marshall added 13 points. Stevie Jordan had 10 points.

The Saints leveled the season series against the Broncs with the win. Rider defeated Siena 85-77 on Jan. 5. Siena plays Manhattan at home on Sunday. Rider plays Quinnipiac at home on Sunday.

It was Siena’s 11th straight home win.

