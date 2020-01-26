Pickett scores 25, Siena steamrolls Quinnipiac 84-61

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Jalen Pickett had a season-high 25 points as Siena stretched its home winning streak to nine games with an 84-61 thumping of Quinnipiac on Sunday.

Pickett sank 9 of 13 shots from the floor for the Saints (9-9, 5-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), including 4 for 6 from 3-point range. He added eight assists. Elijah Burns had 19 points and matched his season high with 13 rebounds for his second double-double. Manny Camper added 19 points and eight rebounds.

Rich Kelly had 12 points for the Bobcats (10-8, 5-3). Kevin Marfo added 11 points and 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the campaign. Matt Balanc and Jacob Rigoni scored 10 apiece.

Siena shot 58% from the floor (33 of 57) and hit half of its 18 shots from distance. Quinnipiac shot 43% overall and made only 7 of 23 from beyond the arc (30%).

