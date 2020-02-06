Phyfe carries N. Iowa past Valparaiso 63-51

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Austin Phyfe had 10 points and 13 rebounds to lift Northern Iowa to a 63-51 win over Valparaiso on Wednesday night.

AJ Green had 19 points for Northern Iowa (20-3, 9-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory and ninth in 10 games. Isaiah Brown added 10 points. Trae Berhow had 6 points and 11 rebounds.

Northern Iowa had its best defensive game in holding the Crusaders to 28% shooting.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Crusaders (12-12, 5-6). Ryan Fazekas added 12 points. Donovan Clay had eight rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders for the season. Northern Iowa defeated Valparaiso 88-78 on Jan. 15. Northern Iowa matches up against Drake at home on Saturday. Valparaiso matches up against Loyola of Chicago on the road on Sunday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com