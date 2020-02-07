Closings
Peterson, Olivari lead Rice past UAB 86-72

NCAA Basketball
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Drew Peterson had 17 points to lead six Rice players in double figures as the Owls defeated UAB 86-72 on Thursday night. Quincy Olivari added 16 points for the Owls. Ako Adams and Josh Parrish chipped in 13 each, and Trey Murphy III had 11.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored a career-high 30 points for the Blazers (14-10, 5-6 Conference USA). Jalen Benjamin added 14 points.

Rice (11-13, 3-8), which snapped its six-game road losing streak, faces Middle Tennessee on the road on Saturday. UAB plays North Texas at home on Saturday.

