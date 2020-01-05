Perry’s 16 points help Stetson fend off Kennesaw St

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Rob Perry registered 16 points as Stetson narrowly defeated Kennesaw State 57-54 on Saturday.

Mahamadou Diawara had 15 points and nine rebounds for Stetson (7-10, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Jamie Lewis had 21 points for the Owls (1-14, 0-2), who have now lost six games in a row. Ugo Obineke added 19 points.

Stetson matches up against Florida Gulf Coast at home next Saturday. Kennesaw State plays Lipscomb on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories