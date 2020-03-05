Perkins scores 25 as Saint Louis stays in thick of A-10 race

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Javonte Perkins scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half as Saint Louis broke away from George Mason 69-57 on Wednesday night.

The Billikens shot 56% after halftime, surging from one point down at the break to outscore George Mason 41-28 down the stretch. Saint Louis finished at 51% shooting for the game – the fifth straight game of shooting 50% or better.

Jordan Goodwin had 13 points and eight rebounds for Saint Louis (22-8, 11-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Hasahn French added eight points and five blocks – setting the school’s single-season record for blocks with 74, surpassing Willie Reed (2009-10).

Jordan Miller had 13 points for the Patriots (15-15, 4-13). Josh Oduro added 11 points.

Saint Louis kept pace with Duquesne and Saint Bonaventure in a three-way tie for fourth in the A-10. The Billikens finish the regular season against Saint Bonaventure at home on Saturday. George Mason finishes out the regular season against Fordham on the road on Saturday.

