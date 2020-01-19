Perez, Jamison Jr. carry Gardner-Webb past SC-Upstate 83-67

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)Jose Perez scored 19 points as Gardner-Webb beat South Carolina Upstate 83-67 on Saturday. Eric Jamison Jr. added 18 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while Jaheam Cornwall chipped in 15. Jamison also had nine rebounds.

Nate Johnson had 14 points for Gardner-Webb (6-11, 2-3 Big South Conference).

Everette Hammond had 16 points for the Spartans (7-11, 2-3). Tommy Bruner added 14 points. Jatayveous Watson had 11 points.

Gardner-Webb plays Hampton at home on Monday. South Carolina Upstate matches up against High Point at home on Monday.

