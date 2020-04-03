1  of  2
Pemsl leaving Iowa to play final season as grad transfer

NCAA Basketball
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Cordell Pemsl is planning to leave Iowa and play his final season at another school as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-8, 248-pound forward from Dubuque averaged 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 96 career games. Pemsl, who had three major surgeries over the last six years, was a reserve exclusively after starting 14 games as a freshman.

He did not say where he hopes to play.

“I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and fans for a memorable four years at the University of Iowa,” Pemsl said Friday. “I am grateful for the support Hawkeye Nation has shown me through many difficult times. With that being said, I am going to finish my degree and plan on completing my final year of eligibility at another school next season.”

