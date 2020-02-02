Pearson nets 17, Texas State holds off Ragin’ Cajuns 71-66

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Nijal Pearson scored 17 points and Texas State held off Louisiana Lafayette 71-66 on Saturday.

Alonzo Sule added 13 points and Shelby Adams 11 for the Bobcats (14-9, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference).

P.J. Hardy scored 16 points and Mylik Wilson 15, the duo splitting 22 in the second half, for the Rajin’ Cajuns (9-14,4-8). Jalen Johnson scored 12.

Texas State led 30-23 at the half and worked that up to 16 with a 12-3 run that made it 62-46 with less than four minutes remaining.

