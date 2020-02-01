Parrish, Murphy III lift Rice past North Texas 84-75

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Josh Parrish and Trey Murphy III scored 15 points apiece and Rice upset North Texas 84-75 on Saturday.

The Owls, who entered the game with one Conference USA victory, was 9 of 16 on 3-pointers and shot 64% to take a 44-33 halftime lead over the Mean Green, who shot 54.5%.

Rice protected the lead in the second half by making 6 of 12 behind the arc and shooting 59% while North Texas went 11 of 20 behind the arc but just 3 of 9 inside.

North Texas opened the second half red hot, making 11 of 17 shots, including 9 3-pointers, to take at 65-58 lead at the midpoint. However, in the last 8 1/2 minutes, Rice was 10 of 12 to regain control.

Robert Martin and Drew Peterson each added 13 points for the Owls (10-13, 2-8 Conference USA), which had lost five straight, and Ako Adams chipped in 12.

DJ Draper, who had six 3-pointers in seven attempts, and Javion Hunt each scored 18 points for the Mean Green (14-9, 8-2), whose eight-game win streak was snapped and

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories