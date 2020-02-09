Closings
Parrish leads Rice past Middle Tennessee with career-high 21

NCAA Basketball
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)Josh Parrish had a career-high 21 points as Rice topped Middle Tennessee 91-83 on Saturday.

Trey Murphy III had 18 points and nine rebounds for Rice (12-13, 4-8 Conference USA). Chris Mullins added 16 points. Payton Moore had 11 points. Parrish, who made 9 of 12 shots, also had eight rebounds.

C.J. Jones hit six 3-pointers and scored 21 points for the Blue Raiders (6-19, 2-10). Antonio Green added 19 points off the bench and Jo’Vontae Millner, also a backup, had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Rice plays Old Dominion at home on Thursday. Middle Tennessee plays at UAB on Wednesday.

