Pacific routs NAIA Pacific Union 86-48

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)Amari McCray scored 12 points on Thursday night and Pacific never trailed after the opening minutes in an 86-48 win over NAIA Pacific Union.

Austin Vereen’s 3-pointer with 17:38 left in the first half gave the Tigers (3-2) the lead for good at 10-9 and sparked a 15-0 run. Pacific led by double digits the rest of the way.

Vereen and Jahlil Tripp added 11 points each and Broc Finstuen scored 10 for Pacific. Vereen’s 11 points were a career high. He made all four of his shots, including three 3-pointers.

The Tigers led by 29 points late in the first half and had their largest lead at 83-42 on Jahbril Price-Noel’s free throw with 4:47 left in the game.

Tim Ford had nine points to lead the Pioneers, who were outrebounded 48-19.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories