Onyenwere scores 27, No. 11 UCLA beats LBSU 86-51

LOS ANGELES (AP)Michaela Onyenwere had 27 points and six rebounds to help UCLA beat Long Beach State 86-51 on Thursday.

Onyenwere scored 11 of the first 13 points of the game as UCLA opened with a 20-0 run. The Bruins led 52-26 at the break after scoring 26 points in each quarter. Onyenwere paced the Bruins with 22 points, on 9-of-12 shooting, in the half and she finished with only five missed shots.

Kiara Jefferson added 13 points and Chantel Horvat scored 11 for UCLA (3-0). Japreece Dean had seven points and 11 assists. UCLA is starting the season on a five-game homestand, having won 64 of its last 72 at home.

Justina King led LBSU (1-2) with 22 points and four 3-pointers. The 49ers turned it over 22 times, leading to 33 UCLA points.

