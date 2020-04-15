Ole Miss signs Rider graduate transfer Dimencio Vaughn

OXFORD, Miss. (AP)Dimencio Vaughn, a graduate transfer from Rider, has signed to play his final season with Mississippi.

Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis announced his signing on Wednesday.

Vaughn averaged 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds last season, ranking fifth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in both categories. He was twice a first-team All-MAAC selection and was considered one of the top available grad transfers.

Vaughn received a medical redshirt after a season-ending injury nine games into his freshman season.

He averaged in double digits scoring each of the next three seasons, scoring 1,239 points while shooting 47.4% from the floor at Rider.

Vaughn led Callaway High School to a Mississippi state championship in 2015.

Ole Miss also signed another transfer in former Samford forward Robert Allen, who averaged 12.0 points per game over the past two seasons.

