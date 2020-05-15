Ole Miss signs Arizona State graduate transfer Romello White

OXFORD, Miss. (AP)Arizona State graduate transfer Romello White has landed at Mississippi.

Rebels coach Kermit Davis announced White’s signing on Friday. The 6-foot-8 forward ranked as the No. 2 graduate transfer according to ESPN.

White averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for Arizona State last season. He was second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and led the team with 35 blocked shots.

He started 92 of his 95 games over the past three seasons, averaging 9.8 points and 7.0 boards. He shot 60.5% from the floor, second on Arizona State’s career list.

White is the second graduate transfer to join the Rebels for next season, joining former Rider player Dimencio Vaughn.

