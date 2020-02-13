Closings
Nutall lifts Sam Houston St. past SE Louisiana 79-70

NCAA Basketball
HAMMOND, La. (AP)Zach Nutall had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Sam Houston State topped Southeastern Louisiana 79-70 on Wednesday night.

Kai Mitchell had 15 points for Sam Houston State (16-9, 9-5 Southland Conference). RJ Smith added 13 points.

Ty Brewer had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (6-19, 3-11), who have now lost five games in a row. Byron Smith added 12 points. Von Julien had 11 points and seven assists.

The Bearkats improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Sam Houston State defeated Southeastern Louisiana 67-62 on Jan. 8. Sam Houston State faces Central Arkansas at home on Saturday. Southeastern Louisiana plays Nicholls State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

