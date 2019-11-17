Nowell scores 25 to lift UALR past Cent. Arkansas 76-56

Breaking News
CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Markquis Nowell had 25 points as Arkansas-Little Rock rolled past Central Arkansas 76-56 on Sunday.

Ruot Monyyong had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (3-1). Ben Coupet Jr. added 15 points and Jaizec Lottie 10 points.

Eddy Kayouloud had 14 points for the Bears (1-4). Rylan Bergersen added 11 points and Hayden Koval scored 10 with four blocks.

Arkansas-Little Rock matches up against Memphis on the road on Wednesday. Central Arkansas plays California Baptist on the road on Friday.

