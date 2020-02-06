Live Now
Northwestern State outlasts Abilene Christian 73-69

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Chudier Bile had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Northwestern State to a 73-69 win over Abilene Christian on Wednesday night.

Nikos Chougkaz had 10 points and eight rebounds for Northwestern State (9-12, 6-6 Southland Conference).

There were six ties and eight lead changes in the final 15 minutes, a stretch in which neither team led by more than four points. The Demons took the lead for good when Brian White hit a jumper for a 66-64 advantage with 1:16 remaining. Chougkaz hit a key 3-pointer for a 69-65 lead with 10 seconds to go.

Joe Pleasant had 16 points for the Wildcats (12-10, 7-4). Payten Ricks added 14 points. Clay Gayman had 10 points.

Northwestern State plays at Houston Baptist on Saturday. Abilene Christian plays Lamar at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

