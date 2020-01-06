Northwestern St. erupts in 106-79 win over Houston Baptist

Breaking News
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Trenton Massner scored 20 points and Jairus Roberson scored a career-high 19 off the bench and Northwestern State beat Houston Baptist 106-79 on Sunday.

It was the second time this season the Demons topped the century mark.

Brian White’s jumper with 14:55 before halftime gave Northwestern State a 10-9 lead that started a 19-4 run and the Demons led by double digits the rest of the game.

Northwestern State (5-8, 2-2 Southland Conference) led 49-35 at halftime and the lead reached 21 points (77-56) on Nikos Chougkaz’s basket with 10:34 left.

Jamaure Gregg and Larry Owens each scored 14 Chougkaz 12. The Demons shot 35 of 58 (60.3%) including 10 of 20 from 3-point range.

Ian DuBose led Houston Baptist (1-11, 1-2) with 19 points, Noah Thomasson scored 17 and Jalon Gates 12.

