Northern Iowa stays perfect at home with 64-52 win

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Austin Phyfe had 17 points, 18 rebounds and five assists to help lift Northern Iowa to a 64-52 win over Southern Illinois on Sunday, the Panthers’ 15th consecutive home victory.

The Panthers (23-5, 12-4) have a one-game lead over Loyola Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference with two games remaining. The Salukis (16-13, 10-6) dropped into a third-place tie with Bradley.

Isaiah Brown added 15 points for Northern Iowa (23-5, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference).

Southern Illinois led 34-26 at halftime but scored a season-low 18 points in the second half when Northern Iowa used a 20-0 run to take control at 60-43 with four minutes left.

Barret Benson had 11 points for the Salukis (16-13, 10-6) as did Eric McGill. Lance Jones had 10 points.

The Panthers leveled the season series against the Salukis with the win. Southern Illinois defeated Northern Iowa 68-66 on Jan. 22.

Northern Iowa matches up against Evansville at home on Wednesday. Southern Illinois takes on Indiana State at home on Wednesday.

