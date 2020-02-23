Northern Illinois edges Central Michigan 82-81 in overtime

DEKALB, Ill. (AP)Trendon Hankerson sank two free throws with 10 seconds remaining in overtime and Northern Illinois held off Central Michigan 82-81 on Saturday.

Eugene German topped Northern Illinois (16-11, 9-5 Mid-American Conference) with 22 points on 8-of-24 shooting from the floor with nine rebounds. German had two layups in the final 56 seconds of regulation to send the game to an extra period tied at 72.

Darius Beane finished with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Huskies. Hankerson scored 12, while Lacey James contributed 11 points and nine rebounds.

David DiLeo paced the Chippewas (13-13, 6-7) with 25 points, adding eight rebounds. Davontae Lane scored 14, while Rob Montgomery tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Northern Illinois shot 44% from the floor and 46% from 3-point range (6 of 13). The Huskies buried 18 of 24 free throws. Central Michigan shot 43% overall but just 24% from distance (5 of 21). The Chippewas hit 18 of 22 foul shots.

The two teams split the season series after Central Michigan won the first meeting 68-67.

